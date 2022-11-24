Dubai (Union)
The Juma Al Majid Center for Culture and Heritage in Dubai participated in the International Conference on Manuscripts of the Seventh Century “Sciences of Revelation”, which was organized by the Al Thaghra Foundation in Spain, the Manuscript House of the Sultan Ahmed Endowment in Turkey, the Foundation of the Firm in Knowledge in Kuwait, Dar Al Rowad in Kuwait, and Al Zaytouna University in Tunisia, from 19 to November 24, 2022 AD, in the city of Granada, Spain, in which thirty-six researchers from fifteen countries participated.
The Center was represented by Dr. Muhammad Kamel Jad, Director General of the Center, in a research on the topic “Hadith Manuscripts and its Sciences in the Seventh Century at the Juma Al Majid Center for Culture and Heritage”, in which he discussed the Center’s efforts in preserving, digitizing and indexing manuscripts in general around the world, then reviewed the Hadith manuscripts and its sciences In the seventh century AH, which are preserved in the center, where he dealt with them statistically and bibliographically, and revealed their nature, the most prominent copies, and what was in the writings of their authors, and the copies that the center introduced to that were not known before, especially the manuscripts that the center photographed from libraries that do not have indexes, and the impact of It is based on recent studies.
The organizing committee chose the Juma Al Majid Center to present the official speech at the opening of the conference on behalf of the heritage institutions. Dr. Muhammad Kamel Gad, Director of the Center, presented the speech on behalf of His Excellency Juma Al Majid. It is worth noting that the organizing committee of the conference chose the Juma Al-Majed Center at the end of the conference to be the institution honored for this year, along with Al-Zaytouna University in Tunisia. The shield of honor was received by Dr. Mohamed Kamel Jad, Director General of the Center.
