Dubai (Etihad)

Coinciding with the Year of Sustainability announced by His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, President of the State, may God protect him, that the year 2023 will be the Year of Sustainability, embodying His Highness’s great interest in the concept of sustainability, and considering it a major national priority, the Juma Al Majid Center for Culture and Heritage in Dubai organized a workshop. Titled “Sustainable Development in Light of Global Crises and Challenges,” it was presented by Dr. Tariq Rasheed, an institutional development expert and international consultant accredited to the United Nations, and 20 male and female trainees from many governmental and private agencies participated in it. The course aimed to provide participants with methodologies and tools for successful performance in light of crises. By focusing on management by results, sustainable development, business continuity and change requirements.

Dr. spoke. Tariq Rashid in the workshop on several main topics, including: an introduction to challenges in the era of crises, developing personal and administrative skills when dealing with institutional crises, concepts of risks, crises and disasters and their effects on institutions and the challenges of the era of globalization, effective methods in managing risks and crises, and preparing the necessary alternative plans to confront institutional crises. This ensures that institutional work proceeds at an appropriate, dynamic pace.

The workshop witnessed practical programs through the formation of groups of participants and presenting some of the problems and crises that many institutions and companies may be exposed to and how to find appropriate solutions to them.

At the conclusion of the workshop, Dr. Mohamed Kamel Gad, Director General of the Center, thanked Dr. Tariq Rashid for his distinguished presentation in the workshop, then honored him and distributed graduation certificates to the participants.