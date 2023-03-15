Dubai (Union)
On Monday, March 13, 2023, the activities of the Modern Management of Documents and Archives course, organized by the Juma Al Majid Center for Culture and Heritage at its headquarters in Dubai, kicked off for five days, from March 13 to 17, with the participation of 35 participants from various governmental and private institutions.
The course aims to simplify and clarify the terms and concepts of document science and archives, as well as explain the procedures and elements for building document and archive management software, especially in light of the developments in artificial intelligence, metaverse and blockchain applications. This is in the light of international standards and specifications for document management in the traditional and electronic environment.
The course, which is supervised by Dr. Taha Muhammad Nour Abu Al-Khair, the scientific supervisor of documents and archives at the Juma Al-Majed Center, deals with the following axes: First: concepts, principles, theories, administrative organization, the legal environment, and international standards for managing documents and archives. Second: Managing current documents in the traditional and electronic environment. Third: Management of intermediate documents and management of archives. Fourth: Content standards and “coding” or syntax standards. Fifth: Characteristics of document and archive management systems software. Sixth: “cyber” security of documents. Finally: recent trends in the management of electronic documents.
It is worth noting that this course is held annually, and it is one of the specialized courses in which the center is keen to spread the culture of modern management of documents and archives to interested institutions and individuals.
