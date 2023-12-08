One of the couples most loved by the followers of ‘Al Fondo Hay Sitio’ was, without a doubt, the one formed by Cristobal and July. Despite the social gap that separated them, fans wanted to see them together at all costs. Everything seemed to be heading towards that destination in the episode 363, but the reality was completely different. Things between the photographer and the nurse worsened drastically, leading the ‘Vampirín’ to make the decision to leave for Spain to try to forget her once and for all.

However, before heading to the airport, they had a heartbreaking farewell that caused July and, surely, thousands of followers of the series to cry. America TV. How was that emotional moment? In this note we tell you in detail

How was the farewell between Cristóbal and July in ‘Al Fondo Hay Sitio’?

Despite Diego Montalbán’s confession about being the author of the notebook that rated the beauty of women in Las Nuevas Lomas, June did not believe his version and remained firm in his conviction that Cristobal He was a womanizer, just looking to add her to his list of conquests. Faced with this situation, the aspiring photographer made a drastic decision: leave the country, specifically to go to Barcelona, ​​Spain, and thus try to forget the member of the Gonzales.

‘Cris’ said goodbye to his family, who were very saddened by the news, although they wished him success. When the young man was about to get into the vehicle that would take him to the airport, July appeared at the door of her house to see him one last time.

The ‘Vampirín’ informed him of his departure to Spain to leave his sorrows behind. Despite holding back her tears upon learning that she did not have a return date, she simply wished him luck. Grateful for her words, Diego Montalbán’s son asked her to take care of herself too before getting into the taxi.

Did July cry when she saw Cristóbal go to Spain?

As he watched Cristóbal get into the taxi, his face reflected sadness and the internal struggle to hold back tears. Despite trying to stay strong, he couldn’t help but spill them later at the polyclinic, where he shared the news with Dolores. The latter assured her that he loved her, but she remained convinced that Alessia’s brother was a womanizer.

The pain in the heart of ‘Charito’s’ niece was mixed with anger when she found out that ‘Cris’ was going to Barcelona, ​​the same place where his ex-partner Laia was. July stated that he always wanted to go there, but he had not done so before due to lack of financial resources. Dolores only managed to console her.

July shed tears for Cristobal. Photo: América TV

What did ‘AFHS’ fans say when they saw the farewell scene between Cristóbal and July?

Many ‘AFHS’ followers were in favor of Cristóbal and regretted that he left for the sole reason that July does not believe him.