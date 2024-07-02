We remind you that the games in question can be downloaded freely by subscribers to any PlayStation Plus tier from July 2 to August 6, when they will be replaced by those that will be announced for the next month.

We remind you that the games in question were announced last Wednesday through the classic presentation by Sony through its social channels and we also talked about them in our dedicated column, but in case you haven’t followed we reiterate What are the available titles? in July for PS Plus Essential subscribers:

Today, July 2, 2024, is the first Tuesday of the month and that means I are available now the free games of July for subscribers to PlayStation Plus Essential, announced last week and now available to download for all users with a PS Plus Essential, Extra or Premium subscription.

An Overview of PS Plus Games for July 2024

Borderlands 3 It is probably the most notable title among those present in this lineup: it is the third chapter in the series of looter shooters with RPG elements by Gearbox.

Released in 2019, the title later received a PS5 upgrade and is available in both forms for subscribers.

The protagonist of the story is a Vault Hunter chosen from the various available characters, each with their own characteristics, powers and abilities. As in the other chapters of the series, we find ourselves traveling between planets to face various quests and adventures. You can learn more about it in our review of Borderlands 3.

NHL 24 It is the latest official simulation of the top American ice hockey league, the NHL, which has now become a true tradition for EA Sports.

This is, at the moment, the best simulation of this sport available and updated to the latest season’s licenses, although it is not exactly a great evolution compared to the previous chapters, as explained in our review of NHL 24.

In the end, Among Us It is a multiplayer game that has become a true global phenomenon in recent years.

A brutal murder scene in Among Us

It is defined as a game of “social deduction”, as it is based on the investigation of a group of players and the ability to disguise themselves and divert the suspicions of another group.

Its asymmetric structure provides that some players will play the role of a normal spaceship crew, while one or the other will be the “impostors”, that is, aliens intent on eliminating the members of the first group. With the discovery of the murders, sessions begin in which one’s suspicions are exposed and the main suspect to be eliminated is decided, by vote.

As explained in our review, it is a game that works well if you are within the right group of players well immersed in the gameplay, in which case you reach the maximum potential of this strange title.