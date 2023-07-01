The National Center of Meteorology stated that the country is exposed during the current period to a surface depression from the east, accompanied by a weak depression in the upper layers of the atmosphere, pointing out that the current month of July, which is one of the summer months, is witnessing a rise in temperatures, as the region and the country are affected by the extension of Thermal depressions, the most important of which is the India seasonal depression, which raise temperatures.

He explained that the eastern and southern mountainous regions of the country are exposed to the formation of cumulus clouds, as these clouds develop because of the mountains, and a rise in temperatures, which results in rain in the afternoons.

He stated that some regions of the country are also affected during this month, especially in the second half of it, by the extension of the Intertropical Convergence Zone (ITCZ), which is accompanied by the formation of some cumulus rain clouds at times, noting that the cycle of land and sea breezes plays an important role during this month, as it is affected The country is affected by southeastern winds at night and morning, and northerly winds during the day. The country is also sometimes affected by active southerly winds, especially during the morning period that may stir up dust. The northwest winds are also active sometimes and are laden and dusty.

The center reported that the relative humidity increases on some days during the early morning period over some areas, and fog or light mist may form on some few days during the month.

The center expected that the weather today will be fair to partly cloudy and dusty at times, while the wind will be southwesterly to northwesterly, light to moderate in speed, brisk at times to cause dust and dust during the day, and its speed ranges from 15 to 25 km/h, reaching 40 km/h. On the sea, waves that are light to medium, may be disturbed at times at depth in the Arabian Gulf, and light waves in the Sea of ​​Oman.

The center expects that the weather tomorrow will remain clear to partly cloudy and dusty at times, with temperatures tending to decrease gradually, noting that the winds will be southwesterly to northwesterly, light to moderate in speed, sometimes active to cause dust and dirt during the day, and its speed ranges from 15 to 25. km/h, reaching 40 km/h on the sea, with medium waves turbulent at times in the Arabian Gulf and light waves in the Sea of ​​Oman.

He pointed out that the weather next Monday will be clear to partly cloudy and dusty at times, with the appearance of low clouds in the morning on the eastern coast, becoming humid at night until Tuesday morning in some coastal and inland areas, with the possibility of fog or light mist formation, while the winds will be southwest to north. Westerly, light to moderate speed, active at times to cause dust and dirt during the day, and its speed ranges from 15 to 25 km/h, reaching 40 km/h on the sea, which is medium to light waves in the Arabian Gulf and light waves in the Sea of ​​Oman.

The center stated that the weather for next Tuesday will remain fair to partly cloudy and dusty at times, with the appearance of low clouds in the morning on the eastern coast that may be cumulus on the mountains in the afternoon, becoming humid at night until Wednesday morning over some coastal areas, especially the northern ones, with the possibility of fog or light mist formation. Pointing out that the winds are southwesterly to northwesterly, light to moderate in speed, brisk at times to cause dust and dust during the day in the west, and their speed ranges from 15 to 25 km/h, reaching 40 km/h at sea, which is light to moderate in waves. The Arabian Gulf and light waves in the Sea of ​​Oman.