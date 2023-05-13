Another broken heart in “Al fondo hay sitio”! July would end her relationship with Javier after being rejected by Cristóbal, which would lead to one of the saddest moments of this new character who entered the América TV series not long ago. The couple was formed just a few days ago, but it seems that it would come to an end in episode 218 after complaints from fans who believe that Charo’s niece deserves a better lover and her own love story.

‘Happy’ would be devastated after breaking up with July

According to trailer chapter 218July will sit down to talk with Javier to tell him something important. “I have something to tell you and I want you to take it easy”says Miss Flores, who is also his high school classmate on his long road to becoming a nurse. Will this be the end of a fleeting relationship or is what she wants to tell him about something else?

All this occurs after the harsh conversation that the young woman had with Cristóbal. Diego Montalbán’s son finally opened his eyes after Laia’s advice and realized that his domestic worker was completely in love with him. This forced him to clarify things and tell him that they could only be friends, since he was in love with his Spanish girlfriend.

Where can I see “Al fondo hay sitio” complete?

“Al fondo hay sitio” can be seen from the first season to the current one only through a subscription to América TVGO. Although the episodes are uploaded to their YouTube channel divided into two parts, only on the América TV streaming platform will you be able to access the complete list, without ads and to enjoy it in the order you want.

