Although we had to deal with rain and cooler temperatures in the Netherlands last month, July was the hottest month on record worldwide. This is reported by Copernicus, a European organization that observes the climate.

The previous record month was July 2019. July of this year was 0.33 degrees warmer on average. July was also 0.72 degrees warmer than the average for that month between 1991 and 2020.

July was extremely hot in several countries. For example in South America, but also in Southern Europe. Temperatures were measured there up to 45 degrees. Countries such as Portugal, Italy, Greece and Spain are still experiencing heat waves. In Spain it will be very hot again in the coming days. Several provinces in Andalusia (south), Castilla-La Mancha (center) and Extremadura (west) received code orange, with temperatures set to reach 43 degrees Celsius this week.

In the American city of Phoenix, the temperature rose every day for thirty days above 43 degrees. ‘But also in South America and Antarctica temperatures were measured that were far above average,’ reports Copernicus.



Third place

When it comes to the hottest years ever measured, 2023 is currently in third place, after 2016 and 2020. But it is expected that 2023 can still top the list later this year. As a result of the natural phenomenon El Niño, which leads to a warming of the Pacific Ocean, warmer temperatures are expected in the coming months than in the second half of 2016 and 2020.

There are also other types of extreme weather, for example with a lot of rainfall. For example, Scandinavia had to deal with storm Hans and the bad weather there will continue for days. Sweden and Norway have issued code red, the heaviest warning level, as the countries may experience the heaviest rainfall in decades.

Meanwhile, the coldest August 6 ever was measured in the Netherlands on Sunday with a maximum temperature in De Bilt of 15.8 degrees. The old record was 15.9 degrees and dated back to 1941.

Earlier this year, June was also the hottest June ever measured in the world. It was then about 0.5 degrees warmer than the average temperature for that month between 1991 and 2020.

Sea water

The sea water was also warmer than ever in July. The European climate service Copernicus notes that the sea surface temperature was highest in the North Atlantic, in particular the part of the ocean close to Europe.

The global average ocean temperature was more than half a degree above what was average between 1991 and 2020. The North Atlantic Ocean was an average of 1.05 degrees warmer. “These heat records have serious consequences for people and the planet. Both are exposed to increasingly intense extreme events that are becoming more common,” said Copernicus Deputy Director Samantha Burgess.

In addition to the heat records, there is also less sea ice than ever in the Antarctic. That while it is winter there. There is also slightly less sea ice in the Arctic, but nowhere near as little as in July 2020, when the last record was achieved.

Precipitation

The shortage of rain hovered around that of the 5 percent driest years ever until almost the end of July, but suddenly fell sharply due to the enormous showers of the past week, according to the KNMI’s drought monitor. At 117 millimetres, the deficit is now almost equal to the long-term average, which is about 100 millimeters at this time of year.

The KNMI expects that the precipitation deficit will only remain average for a short time. Because the weather is getting warmer and less rain will probably fall, the precipitation deficit will increase to an average of 139 millimeters in the coming days. At the end of June, after a very long dry period, the rainfall deficit averaged 180 millimeters. Last year, the precipitation deficit was well above 300 millimeters.