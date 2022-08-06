The creation of new job positions before him Mexican Social Security Institute (IMSS) suffered a decline during the month of July.

A 91 percent decrease Unlike and comparison of 2021, since only 10 thousand 726 new positions were registered before the IMSS.

Had a 80 percent lower than May, so far this year Mexico has created a total of 459,286 new jobs with an average salary of 485.4 pesos.

It is estimated that for this year, according to data from the Bank of Mexico (Banxico) between 490,000 and 690,000 places will be created.

Tabasco, Baja California Sur, Quintana Roo and Hidalgo had job growth of double digits while Sinaloa reported a reduction of 0.6% of job.

The Transport and Communications industry had a 9.3 percent growth while the construction and transformation companies increased up to 4.9 percent.

So far this year, the IMSS has registered a total of 21 million Mexicans with work, of which more than 80 percent are permanent jobs, while more than 10 percent are temporary.

Altogether, in the IMSS There are 21.07 million Mexicans registered, of which 86.8% are permanent positions and 13.2% are temporary positions.

We recommend you read: