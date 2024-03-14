Season 11 of 'At the bottom there is room' promises spectacular moments in its new plot, which is coming this year, although the release date has not yet been confirmed. One of the couples that will take center stage will be July Flores and Cristóbal Montalbán. The two confirmed their love in last year's final episode with a kiss.

The producer Gigio Aranda knows that viewers' expectations for the new couple will be very high. For that reason, she seeks to give it the greatest emotionality possible, as we could see in trailer number 1 of 'AFHS', in which both look as if they were part of a 'Japanese drama'. However, this Thursday, March 14, everything got out of control when a group of fans found the couple recording the new episodes in the same Recuay (Ancash), the land where July was born, and leaked the images on social networks. .

What do the leaked 'AFHS' images of July and Cristóbal in Recuay reveal?

Peruvian actors Guadalupe Farfán and Franco Pennano are located in Recuay, Áncash, where they were discovered by a group of local followers while filming the new episodes of 'At the bottom there is room 11'. These exclusive images were leaked on social networks through a live broadcast, which has ruined the surprise that the writers had prepared for fans of the series.

In the videos we saw Cristóbal's character experience the effects of soroche due to the altitude of the place, which caused him to vomit and have difficulty walking, even trying to request a taxi in a desolate area. Furthermore, to win the heart of Doña Rosa, July's mother, the youngest Montalbán will learn to dance the dance of the negritos.

Was it July who forced Cristóbal to go to Recuay in 'Al Fondo Hay Sitio'?

It is understood that, as part of the plot of 'AFHS', July wants to go to her homeland, Recuay, to visit her parents (Justo and Rosa), but Cristóbal will not let her go alone and will accompany her. In this way, the aspiring photographer will travel for the first time on an interprovincial bus and leave airplanes aside.

How did the citizens of Recuay react to the presence of 'Crisly'?

Fans on social media have long dubbed Cristóbal and July 'Crisly', a fusion of both names. The residents of Recuay were impressed with the presence of these two members of 'AFHS' and proceeded to take photos with them. The two actors responded positively to the request of their followers.

Guadalupe Farfán (July) and Franco Pennano (Cristobal) with a follower in Recuay. Photo: Twitter/Mily Crisly See also Joel premieres part two of the "Rap del gringo atrasador" on "AFHS": "Anda pa asha bobo"

When does 'At the bottom there is room', season 11 start?

The television series 'Súper Ada', with Maricarmen Marín as the protagonist, is currently in its 43rd episode of a total of 60, with its conclusion date set for Friday, April 5. This production is broadcast at 8.30 pm, a time slot close to that of 'Al Fondo Hay Sitio', which suggests that the premiere of season 11 could occur on April 8.