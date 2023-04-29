Laia continues to stir up Las Nuevas Lomas in “At the bottom there is room”. Alex Béjar’s character was working as a waitress at Francesca’s, but has had several run-ins with Alessia. In fact, in one of the last chapters it was seen how the Spanish woman and her boss had a strong discussion after there was a discrepancy over the preparation of a dish. Now, the situation in the América Televisión series has escalated one more step and has been transformed to such an extent that two sides have been formed.

Alessia Montalbán is not having a good time in “Al fondo hay sitio” after being deceived by Jimmy and demoted at work. Photo: Composition LR/America TV

“There is room in the background”: Alessia fired as chef

Alessia recently had an awkward moment with a client. After that, Diego Montalbán and Francesca Maldini were a little more convinced that the position was too big for the blonde, especially when Laia confirmed the young woman’s attitudes while she was in charge.

In this context, Diego chose to reduce ‘Ale’ from chef to waitress, a decision that made Laia laugh with joy at the misfortune of others. When July found out about it, she fully supported her employer and even told her not to let herself down. Now, both have come together and are willing to have Jimmy’s ex get her job back.

“You can’t let her get away with it. You have to fight for your dreams. Don’t be ‘opa’”, the niece of ‘Charito’ is heard saying in part of the scene.

Where to see “Al fondo hay sitio” LIVE, ONLINE and FREE?

If you did not know it, “At the bottom there is room”, the popular Peruvian series from América TV, is available to watch online through América TVGO, a digital platform that has all previous seasons. You need to create an account to access the content, but most of it is available for free.

