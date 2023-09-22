After Joel went to live with ‘Paty’, ‘Jimmy’ has felt alone in his room and has had no one to tell about the problem that happened to him at the corporation. At that moment, July appeared, so the youngest of the Gonzales did not hesitate to tell him things; However, he would get confused and call her cousin by the name of her brother. At that, he asks her if she can help him by agreeing with him like Joel always did, so July did not hesitate to imitate her older cousin and also make the sound of the ‘Legend’: “Qua, cua, cua, cuaaaaa” .

What problem happened with ‘Jimmy’?

‘Jimmy’ has been fired from the Maldini corporation after the argument he had with Remo; However, it was a trap by Alessia’s ex-lover to have his way clear of her and pursue her again. Given what happened, the youngest of the Gonzales needed to tell someone, the right one was Joel, but he was not present. On the other hand, he also needed advice about the relationship he has with Alessia and the decision she had in her defining vote.