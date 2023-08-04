July entered ‘Al fondo hay sitio’ in season 9 as ‘Charito’s’ niece. Although the fans of the América Televisión series were very skeptical of her presence, since they believed that she would become the new Grace Gonzales, little by little she was winning the affection of thousands for her desire to improve herself and become a well-known nurse However, now she no longer seems to be liked by the public, since they constantly ask to be removed from the plot. Why would they have gone to that extreme? Here we tell you more details.

July has fallen in love with Cristóbal, although she doesn’t want to admit it. Photo: Composition LR/America TV

YOU CAN SEE: ‘There is room at the bottom’: Fernanda and Miguel Ignacio reappeared in the series, how did they come back?

Why do fans of ‘Al fondo hay sitio’ no longer want July?

When July arrived at ‘Al fondo hay sitio’, she was presented as a young woman with the desire to improve herself and become a renowned professional. We saw her constantly talking about her studies and being quite a reserved person. But little by little she was given greater relevance within the plot. In fact, her scenes were leading to a potential romance with Cristóbal Montalbán.

Since ‘Crisly’ (name as the fandom has titled this ‘crush’) gained strength and the studies of ‘Charito’s’ niece went to the background, fans have no longer been very happy with having her on the show .

Many believe that Francesca’s employee has become nosy and is so aware of Cristóbal that she has made inappropriate decisions. That is why they prefer that she leave the series, which is why several have asked that she be one of the collateral damage of Claudia Llanos’s revenge or that the writers do everything possible for her to return to her hometown.

“When does July’s contract end?”, “Claudia, do your thing”, were some of the comments they have left on networks.

July and Cristóbal could become a couple in the future. Photo: Composition LR/America TV

YOU CAN SEE: ‘There is room at the bottom’: Joel failed with his plan to conquer Patty, Gaspar ended up on the ground

Who is July in ‘In the background there is room’?

July in ‘Al fondo hay sitio’ is played by the actress Guadalupe Farfán. She is an artist in training at the University of Applied Sciences, the institution where she studied Performing Arts. Likewise, she has taken some workshops, among which stands out that of the also actor Pold Gastelo from Del Barrio Producciones.

#July #room #bottom #dont #fans #love #loved