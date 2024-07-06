Brazil Agencyi Brazil Agency https://istoedinheiro.com.br/autor/agencia-brasil/ 06/07/2024 – 9:14

Cultural centers have until this Saturday (6) to register their activities in the July Culture Alive Campaign for Brazil. The deadline, which was initially scheduled to end on June 30, was extended by the Ministry of Culture.

The proposal, according to the department, is to rescue the memory of the two decades of existence of the Cultura Viva network, which certifies and promotes various cultural groups in the territories, in addition to enabling reflection on advances, challenges and the future.

Registration for the July Living Culture Campaign in Brazil must be done through Internetonly for activities carried out in the month of July.

“Regarding the type of activity, it is suggested that cultural groups and entities celebrate their 20th anniversary within their scope of activity. Workshops, shows, seminars, community outreach, interventions, classes, discussion and reading circles, exhibitions, among others, can be held,” the ministry advised.