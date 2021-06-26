If you are affiliated with Amazon prime, then it does not hurt that you take advantage of the line of games and free content that will be available in Prime Gaming in July. Likewise, there are attractive offers.

In the case of the latter, there is one of Assassin’s Creed: Valhalla, with packages Druidic Settlement Bundle, Black Raven Settlement Pack Y Mystical Settlement Pack. To the above is added One Hour XP Boosters: all available until August 6.

Prime Gaming has content and titles for everyone

Who play League of Legends can take advantage of several Mystery Skin Shards for the game on July 1, 12 and 22. A previous one was published on June 21. Valorant get an Anniversary Drop, with a EP 2 // FORMATION Player Card Exclusive.

In addition to the above, there are six titles that can be downloaded free of charge starting July 1. One of them is Batman: The Enemy Within – The Telltale Series, a graphic adventure.

Assassin’s Creed Valhalla: How True Is It To The True Story?

As its name suggests, it is based on the Dark Knight. There is also RAD, a title roguelike where the protagonist can mutate and adapt to a post-apocalyptic world.

Another of the games included, The Wanderer: Frankenstein’s Creature, puts the player in the shoes of the Frankenstein monster. It is not an action game, but allows you to appreciate the world through the eyes of this creature, making decisions and meeting more people.

Six free games will be available in July

The aforementioned also joins Tales of the Neon Sea, a detective adventure with elements of puzzle with an interesting story and with several twists.

Another free title from Prime Gaming it is Automachef, a proposal of the genre of puzzle where you have to build kitchens, solve puzzles and manage resources. The latest free game is Portal Dogs, in which you have to direct a group of dogs to a portal with enough care.

In addition to offers and free games, Prime Gaming will give July 1 the last chance to claim Newfound Courage, Lost in harmony, BFF or Die, Spitkiss Y Mugsters.

The video that accompanies this note shows part of the aforementioned. But the complete list of what is available, and what will come soon can be consulted at the end of this note. There is a lot to take advantage of in the remainder of the current month and the next.

