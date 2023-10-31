In chapter 336 of the series ‘There is room at the bottom’, we saw that ‘Doña Rosa’ and ‘Don Justo’ They aim to take July back to Recuay. However, thanks to the young nurse’s pleas, she convinced them to spend the night at the family’s house. Gonzales with the promise of traveling the next day.

Her parents accepted and ‘Teresita’ He offered them to rest in the bed ‘Charito’who is in Canada visiting Grace. However, those born in Recuay They began to remember with nostalgia the day of their honeymoon in Huaraz and they would star in a night of passion, without caring that the Gonzales They will listen to them. What else happened?

What did July say when listening to her parents on ‘AFHS’?

June He couldn’t help but wake up to the noise his parents were making. She looked out the window and was embarrassed by the intimate moment they had been having. “Oh, my daddies”exclaimed the cousin of Jimmy, hearing the laughter and loud screams of their parents. Unable to do anything about it, she returned to her bed to continue resting before returning to her bed. Recuay.

The Gonzales They couldn’t sleep very well either. ‘Pepe’ and ‘Tito’ They decided to congratulate ‘Don Justo‘ for his ‘work’ carried out the night before, which generated laughter among those present.

Who plays July in ‘AFHS’?

Guadalupe Farfán is 19 years old and her participation in ‘There is room at the bottom‘ is his most important project so far. Since she was a child, she was interested in acting and dreamed of being under the skin of a character.

Guadalupe Farfán ‘July’ studied Performing Arts at the UPC. Photo: composition LR/América TV

When is ‘At the bottom there is room’ broadcast?

The Peruvian series ‘There is room at the bottom‘ is broadcast from Monday to Friday in prime time at 8.40 pm, through América TV, just after ‘Esto es guerra’ and minutes before ‘Perdóname’. You can also watch all the episodes on the website. America TV GO.