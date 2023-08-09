Climate, July 2023 hottest month ever with record average temperature

The global average temperature for July 2023 is confirmed to be the highest on record for any month. Over the same period, global average sea surface temperatures continued to rise, following a long period of unusually high temperatures since April 2023, reaching record highs in July. These are the data collected by the Copernicus Climate Change Service (C3S), implemented by the European Center for Medium-Range Weather Forecasts on behalf of the European Commission with EU funding, which regularly publishes monthly climate bulletins reporting the observed changes in the global temperature of the surface air, sea ice cover and hydrological variables. All reported results are based on computer-generated analyzes using billions of measurements from satellites, ships, aircraft and weather stations around the world.

Marine waters have also undergone significant warming

As for the global average surface air temperature data, the data indicate that July 2023 was the highest on record for any month. The month was 0.72C warmer than the 1991-2020 average July and 0.33C warmer than the previous hottest month, July 2019. The month was estimated to have been about 1.5C hotter than the 1850-1900 average. Heatwaves have been experienced in multiple regions of the Northern Hemisphere, including southern Europe. Well above average temperatures occurred in several South American countries and large parts of Antarctica. Marine waters have also experienced significant warming Global average sea surface temperatures have continued to rise, following a long period of unusually high temperatures since April 2023, reaching record highs in July. For the entire month, global mean sea surface temperatures were 0.51C above the 1991-2020 average. The North Atlantic was 1.05C above average in July as temperatures in the northeastern part of the basin remained above average and unusually high temperatures developed in the northwest Atlantic. Marine heatwaves developed south of Greenland and in the Labrador Sea, the Caribbean Basin and throughout the Mediterranean Sea. El Nino conditions continued to develop in the eastern Equatorial Pacific.

Record heat and the “diastrous consequences” for people and the planet

According to Samantha Burgess, Deputy Director of the Copernicus Climate Change Service (C3S): “We have just witnessed global air and ocean surface temperatures set new all-time records in July. These records have disastrous consequences for both people and the planet exposed to increasingly frequent and intense extreme events”. “2023 – he added – is currently the third warmest year to date with 0.43C above the recent average , with the global average temperature in July at 1.5C above pre-industrial levels. While this is only temporary, it shows the urgency for ambitious efforts to reduce global greenhouse gas emissions, which are the main driver behind these records.” Comparing averages for the calendar year to date, January to July, the global average for 2023 is the third highest on record, at 0.43C over the 1991-2020 period, compared with 0.49C for 2016 and 0.48C for 2020. The gap between the 2023 and 2016 are expected to shrink over the next few months, as the last few months of 2016 were relatively cold (reducing the yearly average to 0.44C), while the remainder of 2023 is expected to be relatively warm as the current El Nino event winds down Against this backdrop, Antarctic sea ice extent continued to break low records for the time of year, with a monthly value 15% below average, by far the lowest July extent since Beginning of satellite observations As in June, daily Antarctic sea ice extent remained substantially below previously observed values ​​for the time of year throughout the month. Sea ice concentrations were most below average in northern Weddell, eastern Bellingshausen and the northern Ross Sea, while above average concentrations persisted over a large sector of the Amundsen Sea.

Arctic sea ice extent was slightly below average, but well above the record low in July 2020. While most of the Arctic Ocean saw lower-than-average sea ice concentrations, higher-than-average concentrations prevailed north of the North Siberian coast. July 2023 was wetter than average over much of northern Europe and in a region from the Black Sea and Ukraine to northwestern Russia. Drier-than-average conditions were found across the Mediterranean basin, with Italy and southeastern Europe having the largest anomalies. Outside of Europe, July 2023 was wetter than average over northeastern North America, Afghanistan, Pakistan, northeastern China, northern and eastern Australia, and Chile. Dryer-than-average extratropical regions included Mexico and the southwestern United States, central and southeastern Asia, southwestern Australia, and parts of southern Brazil and Paraguay.

