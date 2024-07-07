The São Paulo government estimates that 5 million travelers are expected to visit the state throughout the month

The school break, during the July holidays, will have more than 5 million tourists circulating through the State of São Paulo, according to estimates from Ciet (Center for Tourism Intelligence and Economics), linked to Setur-SP (Secretariat of Tourism and Travel of the State of São Paulo), which should generate R$ 7 billion.

In a survey conducted with the population, Ciet asked about travel intentions during the July holidays. Just over 60% of those interviewed said that they would travel during the holidays and would stay within their own state. For 34% of them, the destination will be other places in Brazil, while 6% will choose international destinations to visit during the holidays.

A capital São Paulo was the most cited destination among those interviewed, followed by the cities of the Water Circuit, such as Serra Negra, the northern coast of the state and Baixada Santista. Tourists intend to stay an average of 6 days at the destinations, with an average expenditure per person of R$217 per day.

For 57.9% of tourists, their plans include staying in hotels, guesthouses and similar establishments. For another 15.8%, the accommodation they choose will be the home of friends or relatives, and 12.3% said they would prefer to rent properties through an app.

The traveler profile is predominantly family-oriented and 90% of trips will be made by car. The most sought-after activities in the destinations are gastronomy (17.7%), as well as Ecotourism and Nature Tourism (14%), Amusement Parks (13%) and Museums or Historical Sites (12%).

