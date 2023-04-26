A new Finland?

In recent seasons on paper one of the novelties of the calendar had to be the Finnish Grand Prix at the KymiRinga circuit that also hosted a test session with the MotoGP test riders without ever getting to host the World Championship, even ending up in bankruptcy (with the F1 driver Valtteri Bottas who is evaluating the purchase together with other investors).

The same dynamic that saw Finland as the protagonist of a cancellation in progress after having obtained the stage on the calendar is experiencing the Kazakhstan. Starting this year, in fact, Dorna had included a race on the Sokol circuit designed by Hermann Tilke on the calendar, which has designed many recently built tracks used above all by F1.

From July 7th to 9th, however, the Sokol circuit will not host the MotoGP which canceled this event through an official note: “The FIM, IRTA and Dorna Sports confirm the cancellation of the 2023 Kazakhstan GP. Ongoing homologation work at the circuit, coupled with current global operational challenges, have mandated the cancellation of the 2023 event – reads the note – MotoGP is set to visit Sokol International Racetrack in 2024 to welcome a new region to the calendar. The event will not be replaced in 2023“.

The cancellation of the Kazakhstan Grand Prix without it being replaced by another stage extends the summer break quite a bit given that after this decision the MotoGP paddock will go on vacation starting from Sunday 25 June at the end of the Dutch Grand Prix scheduled in Assen. Hostilities will only resume in August from 4 to 6 in Great Britain at Silverstone. The summer break will be the second after the ‘spring’ one which will run from Sunday 14 May to Sunday 11 June, a four week ‘gap’ between the French and Italian Grands Prix.