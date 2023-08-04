July was exposed in ‘There’s Room in the Back’! It is not new to anyone that the niece of ‘Charito’ is in love with the young Cristóbal; however, it is a secret that few know. Now, the América Televisión series has shown an unexpected “confession”: the young woman with braids was talking about her boss on the phone and did not count on Richard Jr. listening to everything she said. “You’re nervous,” she told him at the obvious tension in the air. VIDEO: America TV.

#July #exposed #AFHS #Junior #discovered #likes #Cristóbal #quotyoure #nervousquot