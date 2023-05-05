The preview of chapter 213 of “Al fondo hay sitio” has been published and shows July talking with Javier, her friend from studies. In the América TV series, during the talk, ‘Charo’s’ niece asks ‘Happy’ if he likes her and he says yes. “From the first moment I saw you,” she tells him herself. Immediately, the Nursing student asks him a surprising question: “Do you want to be with me?” Jimmy’s friend will be shocked after hearing the young woman’s statement, since, from previous episodes, it is seen that he does everything possible to be with her.

However, everything would indicate that July is doing this to forget about Cristóbal. In recent episodes, Alessia’s brother and the Maldini house employee have had exchanges of words for Laia, the current partner of the waiter at Francesca’s. Now, the student wants to get away as a complement to the son of Diego Montalban after shed many tears.

Watch HERE the preview of “AFHS” 2023

Fans react to the scene between July and Javier

“That ‘Happy’ is going to be happy now”, “July, no, please”, “July fell into despair”, “My God, what have you done, July?”, “She changed a Rolex for a Casio “, were some of the comments of the fans in the clip of TikTok published by the official account of “Al fondo hay sitio”.

Where to see “In the background there is site 10” LIVE?

you can see the series “At the bottom there is room” from Monday to Friday through América TV, after the reality show “EEG”. To access the national production, simply tune in to the channel’s open signal.

When does “AFHS” 2023 episode 213 come out?

The new chapter of “In the background there is room” arrives this Friday, May 5, 2023, at 8:40 p.m. According to the preview, Javier will want to tell everyone that he is in love with July.