Nobody can stand Laia in “At the bottom there is room”! Not only Alessia was humiliated by Cristóbal’s girlfriend, but also July. In chapter 201 of the América TV series, Charo’s niece couldn’t stand her anymore and she confronted her after discovering that she had gone partying all night with the young Montalbán. This harms him with her father Diego from her and she knows it more than anyone, so she had to talk seriously with the Spanish guest. What did she say?

July told Laia everything

From the beginning, July was always jealous of Laia. However, after acting professionally at the Maldini-Montalbán house, Miss Flores decided not to intervene… until now. Cristóbal went partying all night with Laia, when the next day he had to open Diego Montalbán’s restaurant very early.

The young man arrived drunk and fell tired on his bed. Faced with this scene and totally outraged, the young lady finally intervened and spoke seriously with Laia. “You don’t know where you are”, he claimed, after having harmed ‘Cris’ at work. The Spanish woman could not feign her surprise, because she had never been spoken to like that before and, after trying to answer her, she just remained silent.

Where to see “In the background there is room”?

“Al fondo hay sitio” is broadcast on television, on América TV, from Monday to Friday. Also, you can watch it online through the América TVGO website, a digital platform that broadcasts simultaneously with TV. Also, their official Youtube channel uploads the episodes in two parts after they air.

