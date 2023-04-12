Confession time in “At the bottom there is room”! July could not bear her sadness when witnessing Cristóbal’s love with Laia and, when she was at home with Charo, she burst into tears and had no choice but to admit her feelings. “Are you in love with Cristóbal Montalbán? Those little eyes don’t fool me,” the Gonzales matriarch told her disconsolate niece. She begged him not to tell her mother anything, because if not, she will send her back to Recuay. Of course, Charito accepted and the secret is still kept under lock and key.

On the other hand, Laia and Cris are still more than in love and their displays of affection do not stop at the Maldini-Montalbán mansion. What will happen and how far will this love triangle go?

#July #confesses #love #Cristóbal #breaks #tears #quotAFHSquot #quotI #rip #heartquot