‘There is room at the bottom’ had one of the saddest moments. What happened between Cristóbal and July in the last episode of the América TV series left more than one viewer in shock because they expected another situation between both characters. As we well remember, this is one of the couples that fans want to see in ‘AFHS’; However, more than one obstacle will have to be overcome so that a new love for Las Nuevas Lomas can occur.

As seen in the chapter 344 of ‘There is room at the bottom’, Cristóbal, at home, decided to confess to July that he likes her, so he went to the polyclinic where she works. Upon arrival, the niece was taken by surprise by the visit, but she also had something to say to him. Diego Montalbán’s son first let the nurse tell him what he had in mind; However, he did not wait for that harsh truth.

July is not in love with Cristóbal in ‘AFHS 10’

What did July say to Cristóbal in ‘At the bottom there is room’?

Cristobal imagined that June I would tell him that she is in love with him; However, the opposite occurred. ‘Charito”s niece told him that after thinking carefully about the things that had happened before her, she came to the conclusion that she was confused, expressing “I was never in love with you.” Upon hearing that he was surprised and speechless. ‘There is room at the bottom.’