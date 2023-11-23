‘At the bottom there is room’ presented its chapter 352 on November 22 on the screens of America TV, in which a new meeting between Benjamín and July could be seen, a moment that ended with more than one surprise for fans of the series. The psychiatric hospital in ‘AFHS’ was again the center of attention in the Peruvian production after July went to visit Benjamín after receiving a new letter at the polyclinic.

Upon arrival at the hospital, Benjamin received very happy June; However, the attitude of ‘Charo’s’ niece made him suspicious of her: he invited her to walk around the place and sit on the bench, but she did not want to. Her ex-salient stressed to the character played by Vasco Rodríguez that his visit was going to be short and was going to be the last. Keep reading this note to find out what happened between Benjamín and July in episode 352 of the series. America TV.

July took Benjamín out of her life in ‘At the bottom there is room 2023’

Benjamin imagined that June I had gone to visit him thanks to the letter he wrote Claudia Llanos; However, the reason was different: she had to tell him face to face that it was going to be the last time she would go to see him. Given that, Benjamín assured that Cristóbal had forbidden him from doing so, but she stressed to him that Alessia’s brother is not in a position to deny her who or not to see. With that, it became clear to the new friend of ‘Shark Look’ that the decision depended entirely on ‘Charito’s’ niece, who before leaving she ordered him: “Don’t look for me anymore.”

After the confession, the reaction of Benjamin barely and it is aggressive; However, a few meters away there was Claudia Llanos, who calmed him down so that he wouldn’t ruin the plan they had in mind. With this, June She ended up leaving the psychiatric hospital confused, since she did not imagine that response from her kidnapper.