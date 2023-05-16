“In the background there is room” does not stop and continues to bring iconic scenes. The advance published on the YouTube account of the América TV series reveals that there will be a protest in Las Nuevas Lomas. After listening to the conversation between Francesca and her friend ronald cross, July will have to sign an employment contract. However, she will not be able, due to the situation of Diego Montalban, who pretends to be insane to justify his destruction of his wife’s laptop. After this, he will think that everything is strange in the mansion where he works and will announce a strike. “There is no turning back. We are going on strike”he is heard to say.

‘Charo’s’ niece will leave the Maldini house and meet Zulimar, Félix, Pepe and Tito, who will support her to claim what is hers. “You have to make yourself respected,” Teresa’s brother tells the young woman. Given this, the group would be ready to start a revolution. What will the ‘Noni’ say before this new fact? There are only a few hours left to find out what will happen.

Advance of chapter 220 of “There is room in the background”

Where to SEE “Al fondo hay sitio”?

“At the bottom there is room” can be seen through America TVfrom Monday to Friday, after the reality “This is war” and before “Luz de Luna 3”. This Tuesday, May 16, its new chapter arrives that promises to surprise more than one.

