July and Javier had their first kiss in “Al fondo hay sitio”. Although it seemed that the relationship was going to end sooner rather than later, the popular ‘Japi’ did not give up and asked her for an opportunity to show her that he could be the person she deserved from her. In such a way, with the help of Hiro, the young Alegría managed to get his crush to listen to a message that she sent him live on the radio. Miss Flores was moved by the act and her sadness quickly vanished.

What followed was simply a kiss outside the Maldini-Montalbán house. July was touched by Javier’s actions and persistence and after asking him to close his eyes, she gave him her first kiss. But that’s not all, it turns out that Cristóbal, from the doorbell security camera that is located on the facade, managed to see the entire scene. His reaction was simply to smile and think that he was wrong to think that she was in love with him.

