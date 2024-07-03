The Ministry of Human Resources and Emiratisation announced that Sunday, July 7, the first of Muharram, is an official paid holiday for all employees in private sector companies and institutions in the country, on the occasion of the Hijri New Year 1446.
This came in a circular issued yesterday by the Ministry of Human Resources and Emiratisation on this occasion.
