Just two days away from the 4th of July celebrationwhen the whole United States celebrates Independence Daysocial networks are were flooded with memes related to this festive dateSome more basic, others more illustrated and for all tastes can be found on the Internet.

On July 4, 1776, representatives of the 13 American colonies, declared their independence from the British Empire by signing the Declaration of Independence. Many years ago, Britain pushed for Brexita policy that separated it from the European Union. That’s why an American store took notice and announced with a meme why they would close on that date.

“We will be closed on July 4th due to Brexit 1776,” the sign reads. Photo:Borepanda.com Share

Since 1870, when Congress declared it a federal holiday, Each anniversary is celebrated with fireworks, ceremonies, speeches, parades and concerts.. In addition, it is common to have family gatherings and barbecues throughout the day. For this reason, many memes refer to the amount of fireworks that are thrown during the celebration.

“Let’s watch the video of last year’s fireworks. He said never, nobody” Photo:borepanda.com Share

“For some reason, somewhere in America, today will be the last day you will have all 10 fingers on your hand,” the meme reads. Photo:Borepanda.com Share

“My drunk 40 year old neighbor at 11:30 PM: “I am a god of destruction” Photo:borepanda.com Share

More memes about the 4th of July in the United States

On the other hand, there are some who have a stronger sense of humor, These are usually found in X (ex Twitter). As is the case with this meme that mocks migrants who celebrate Independence Day, such as those who live in Laredo, Texas, where there is a strong Latino presence in the area.

For many Americans, this celebration is the ideal moment to demonstrate all your love for the nation and do it in an exaggerated way. For others, it is just another day and it doesn’t represent anything to them. Memes also demonstrate this, with a lot of humor.

“Are you ready for the 4th of July? Me:” Photo:borepanda.com Share