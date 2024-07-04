ANDn July 4th, Independence Day is celebrated in the United States, a celebration that is replicated every year in every corner of that country with festivals, parades, musical shows and all kinds of events. Far from being just another date on the calendar, this is one of the most important commemorations in the United States.

Specifically, it celebrates a historic milestone that dates back to the 18th century, when the path towards the creation of a new nation began, after a tough battle against the United Kingdom.

By the mid-18th century, the United States’ populated territory was much smaller than it is today. In that sense, There were 13 colonies belonging to the United Kingdom: Massachusetts, New Hampshire, Rhode Island, Connecticut, New York, Pennsylvania, New Jersey, Delaware, Maryland, Virginia, North Carolina, South Carolina, and Georgia.

The escalation of conflicts with Britain was one of the events that triggered the Stamp Act of 1765, which required all printed materials in the colonies to be produced on stamped paper with a tax. This legislation attempted to impose new taxes to fund military and administrative expenses, thereby increasing the British Empire’s control over the colonies. Resistance to this and other measures led to growing tensions that would culminate in the American Revolution.

Photograph from the United States National Archives. Photo:x: Boston_archives Share

Protests flooded the streets under the leadership of Samuel Adams, a Boston politician and activist who, along with an organized group, carried out several boycotts against these tax stamps. The struggle gave birth to the “Sons of Liberty.” On July 4, 1776, the American Declaration of Independence was finally approved, proclaiming the formal separation of the colonies from the United Kingdom.

According to the U.S. National Archives, Congress voted for independence on July 2, but did not complete its revision of the Declaration of Independence, which had been drafted by Thomas Jefferson in consultation with John Adams, Benjamin Franklin, Roger Sherman, and William Livingston, until two days later.

On July 19, 1776, Timothy Matlack, a clerk in the Pennsylvania House of Representatives, was commissioned to draft the text on a large scroll, which was then signed by the delegates on August 2.

Meaning of the Declaration of Independence

This document is considered the birth certificate of the United States. Its content states that All men are created equal and are entitled to unalienable rights, such as life, liberty and the pursuit of happiness. These fundamental principles have guided the political and social evolution of that country over the centuries.

The first celebration of Independence Day in the US and its evolution

The Library of Congress reports that the first to commemorate the anniversary of independence were the inhabitants of Philadelphia in a spontaneous celebration. However, this special date became common after the War of 1812.

By 1870, Congress would pass a law making July 4 a federal holiday. Even the most remote communities in the West managed to gather together to celebrate Independence Day. Even though the war against the British Empire continued until 1783, when the Treaty of Paris was signed, this date remains the central milestone that marked the birth of the nation.

The celebrations for the 4th of July are usually very impressive throughout the country. Photo:iStock Share

With government offices and schools closed, modern celebrations of the holiday begin with families taking part in outdoor events and gatherings. The American flag is flown outside homes and buildings, while communities set off fireworks after dark as part of tradition.

However, in 2024, with the aim of protecting the environment and people, each state established its own law regarding the consumption of fireworks, which establishes the restrictions and limitations in this regard. Therefore, In some places, some fireworks that may cause damage will not be permitted.

Large cities, such as New York and Washington DC, often host parades and other large public events. This year, the commemorative date falls on Thursday and citizens will take to the streets to celebrate the declaration of independence.

THE NATION (ARGENTINA) / GDA