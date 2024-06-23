One of the most important days for the United States is approaching. Next July 4th, citizens celebrate the country’s independence, which means a national holiday to exalt the American spirit. But If you must work on that date, know your rights as an employee.

According to the criteria of

Although it is an official holiday according to the United States government, it is important to know What does the Fair Labor Standards Act say? (FLSA) which gives you certain rights.

The bad news is that The legislation does not require employers to make additional payments if they must work on a weekend or holiday. That is to say, if you are asked for a job on July 4, you must do so under regular conditions.

It should be noted that This rule applies to companies that have workers involved in interstate commerce, in the production of goods for interstate commerce or engaged in handling, selling or in any way working with products or materials that have moved in interstate commerce or have been produced for such purpose.

Even so, it is worth saying that most employers usually provide some type of benefit to their workers considering that the July 4 is one of the most important dates for American citizens.

If you have to work on Independence Day you will not be able to demand more money. Photo:iStock Share

What are the following official holidays in the United States?

If the company where you work gives you the opportunity to rest on official holidays then you’ll be glad to know there are still some left for the rest of the year. They are the following: