Like every month, Microsoft details the games that Gold or Game Pass Ultimate subscribers can get.

June was ending and we were missing knowing which games will arrive on the Xbox Live Gold service in the month of July that is about to start. Microsoft has kept it until almost the last minute, but we already know what 4 sets They will arrive in the next few days at the subscription service, with which in addition to being able to play the platform’s titles online, we will have monthly rewards with titles that, once claimed, remain in our library forever. They are as follows:

Among the titles of this month, the presence of Conker: Live and Reloaded, which is the most mediatic game of the service in the month of July. The game published on the original Xbox is a remake of the mythical platform adventure originally published on Nintendo 64. An irreverent squirrel that makes a joke of any situation and whose return has been the dream of fans for years; Maybe Rare will take note of the repercussion.

Of the rest of the titles, it stands out Planet Alpha, which is a beautiful adventure game in which we are trapped and alone on an alien planet. Your side scrolling exploration will be key to getting to the end. What’s more, Rock of ages 3 is a curious game in which we take control of a huge iron rock that must end everything. Y Midway Arcade Origins is a compilation of classic retro games from the firm. Remember that you can join Xbox Game Pass Ultimate by paying one euro for the first three months and enjoy these and other video games.

