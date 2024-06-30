The “ember heat” season begins in the Emirates at dawn on the third of next July, with the rise of the stars of Gemini from the eastern horizon. It is the second hot season, which extends until next August 10.

The “ember heat” period is the hottest season in the Arabian Peninsula, and the drought and toxic winds are severe there, and it is extremely hot and dry.

Ibrahim Al Jarwan, Chairman of the Board of Directors of the Emirates Astronomy Society and member of the Arab Union for Space Sciences and Astronomy, stated that “Waghrat Al Qayz” begins with alternating heat waves, where temperatures rise above normal rates by no less than four degrees Celsius, for several days, and are characterised by intense heat and dryness.

He said that the most important “Al-Wujrat” are “Wujrat Al-Thuraya” which began on June 7 and will continue until July 2, “Wujrat Al-Gemini” which will extend from July 3 to 28, “Wujrat Al-Mirzam” which will extend from July 29 to August 10, and “Wujrat Suhail” which will extend from August 11 to September 5.