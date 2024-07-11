The Abu Dhabi Housing Authority announced that the deadline for receiving applications by the committee adjudicating the applications of citizens who have disposed of housing grants, who sold or bought the housing grants they received or exchanged them with other citizens before October 2, 2018, will end on July 31. The authority stressed the need to expedite the submission of applications by eligible citizens at the Abu Dhabi Housing Center, to begin processing them by the committee. The authority confirmed that the committee’s decisions will be final, and no applications will be received after the specified deadline.

It stipulated that applications submitted to the committee regarding cases of selling, buying and exchanging housing grants that took place before October 2, 2018, must be accompanied by the sale or exchange contract, in addition to official proof of the financial consequences that were paid or received during the disposal process.

The following conditions must be met in order to submit applications for residential grants for sale and purchase: the citizen must own residential land or a suitable alternative residence in the emirate, with an acknowledgment and pledge not to dispose of it and to register it in the real estate registry as a residential grant, without requesting another residential land grant, a housing grant or a home purchase loan, in addition to written approval from the wife.

In the case of exchange with other citizens, the exchange requirements contained in the updated housing programme policies and housing benefits in the Emirate of Abu Dhabi shall be applied, in addition to written approval from the wife.