1994: the season of misfortunes and dangers

The 1994 was one of the hardest and most controversial years ever in the history of Formula 1: in addition to the fatal accidents of Roland Ratzenberger and Ayrton Senna at Imola (together with other very dangerous episodes that occurred during that same cursed weekend), that season saw the struggle for the world title between Michael Schumacher and Damon Hill, who decided in favor of the German after a highly contested accident in Adelaide with the British driver of Williams, however not without a previous controversy that exploded in British GP. At Silverstone, in fact, the then Benetton driver finished 2nd despite overtaking Hill during the sighting lap, with the future seven-time world champion who did not serve the penalty within the time established by the regulation, thus being subsequently disqualified with the display of the black flag, however finishing the race. A fact that led the FIA ​​to exclude Schumacher for two races, with the Anglo-Italian team appealing anyway. Precisely for this intervention, the German was able to participate in the next one German GP (later being expelled at Monza and Estoril), in a weekend that went down in history for another drama miraculously avoided.

The thrill of 29 years ago

In a climate of protests and profound sadness over the recent deaths of Senna and Ratzenberger, Formula 1 therefore makes a stop at Hockenheim for the ninth of the sixteen rounds of the 1994 world championship. We are at the end of July, with Schumacher and Benetton appearing respectively as leaders of the drivers’ and constructors’ standings. A placement, the latter, made possible exclusively by the successes of the German, on the contrary of his teammate Jos Verstappen, then in F1 and up to that moment never reached the points. The Dutchman is not yet the father of the current reigning world champion Max, who will be born in 1997, but the July 31, 1994day of the race, will live on their own skin the biggest scare of his life.

The fire in the pits

In qualifying dominates the Gerhard Berger’s Ferrari, with the Austrian confirming his particular feeling with the German track by signing the pole position. The day after, the former McLaren driver manages to defend his first place with an excellent start, in which however various collisions are recorded in the rear, including a violent impact against Hakkinen’s barriers after a contact with his future teammate David Coulthard (later author of his first career fastest lap). Contrary to what would happen now, the race is not suspended despite the numerous debris scattered on the track and with the cars stopped a few meters from the track. Berger flies, et al 15th round Benetton calls Verstappen to the pits to change tires and refuel. However, it is precisely during this last operation that something goes wrong: the mechanics they remove the petrol filler cap too soon, which floods the Dutchman’s single-seater in an instant. Within moments, a violent fire, with the pilot and various mechanics engulfed in fire. Fortunately, the men of the fire service, together with other members of the team, manage to tame the flameswithout generating such serious consequences for the people involved, so much so that Verstappen will only suffer a few minor burns.

A heart-stopping moment for Jos Verstappen at Hockenheim in 1994 Thankfully, nobody suffered any serious injuries 🙏#F1 #GermanGP 🇩🇪 pic.twitter.com/nKuE4gxghe — Formula 1 (@F1) July 25, 2019

The unexpected podium

In the race, meanwhile, Berger kept his leadership intact, with Benetton ending its weekend in the worst possible way with Schumacher retiring due to engine failure. An unexpected event that generates an absolutely unexpected fight for the podium, with the two Ligiers by Olivier Panis and Eric Bernard, powered by the Renault engine, which finished respectively in second and third position. For the two Frenchmen it is theirs first little and career (for Bernard it will also be the only one), while the historic transalpine manufacturer obtains its last placement with both of its riders in the Top-3 before retiring from the Circus two years later. Berger’s affirmation is also historic, as he brings Ferrari back to victory for the first time since the 1990 Spanish GPin that case won by Alain Prost.