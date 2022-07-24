The Ministry of Human Resources and Emiratisation announced that next Saturday, July 30, will be an official paid holiday for all workers in private sector establishments, institutions and companies in the country on the occasion of the Hijri New Year for the year 1444.

This comes in implementation of the Cabinet decision regarding official holidays approved for the government and private sectors for the years 2021 and 2022.



