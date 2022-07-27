July 27, 1990 the latest Citroën 2CVin the special series “Charleston”, came off the assembly line at the Mangualde plant, in Portugal. A marching band greeted the factory workers with a small party. It was the real end of an era: the model had been presented at the Paris Motor Show in 1948, but its genesis had begun more than 10 years earlier.

When it was first presented, the 2CV impressed with its original design, versatility and extreme economy. It also distinguished itself for its technological innovations, very advanced at the time, including front-wheel drive, soft suspension and air-cooled two-cylinder engine. It quickly became a popular and much in demand car; after all, it was designed specifically for a large public at a time when the car was still a luxury item. It was precisely an economic vehicle, and by 1990 a total number of units sold in excess of 5.1 million (including derived versions).

Citroën’s initial goal was to build a small car, capable of going anywhere and carrying everything, economical in purchase and management. The engineer André LefèbvreCitroën Chief Designer at the time, read these instructions: «Have a car designed in your department that can transport two farmers with clogs, fifty kilos of potatoes or a barrel of wine at a maximum speed of sixty kilometers per hour with a consumption of three liters per hundred kilometers.“. The project would have already been ready in 1939, but due to the start of the war, the Paris Motor Show did not take place; the 250 prototypes already built were largely demolished and only a very few examples were hidden.

After the war, Citroën resumed work on the project and entrusted Flaminio Bertoni with the aesthetics of what will become the Citroën 2CV, a completely revised model compared to the first prototype. Due to scarce raw materials, Citroën was initially able to guarantee limited production. This resulted in short waiting lists of up to six years… The purchase price of the Citroën 2CV was very low, as were the maintenance costs due to simple technology. In fact it was economical in terms of consumption and required little maintenance.

The four-door steel body of the Citroën 2CV was not designed to be self-supporting and, like most add-ons, was bolted to the chassis. Instead of a fixed steel vehicle roof, the vehicle was equipped with a waterproofed cotton roll-up roof to make the vehicle lighter and increase the well-being on board. The driving behavior of the Citroën 2CV was characterized by a rather good mobility even off the asphalt roads and by a significant lateral inclination when cornering. Due to the lightweight body, low-slung boxer engine and tank, there was a favorable center of gravity, therefore overturning was nearly impossible. Initially, all vehicles were fully equipped with drum brakes, and this was the case until 1981, when Citroën opted for front disc brakes.

The air-cooled twin-cylinder boxer engine with an initial displacement of 375 cm3 developed 6.6 kW (9 hp) and was fitted as standard with a four-speed gearbox for the first time. Numerous other stages of development followed. The 602 cm3 engine incorporated in the 1970 Citroën 2CV6 initially had 21 kW (28 hp). In all vehicles it was possible to start the engine using the crank used to change the wheels of the car. The first version of the Citroën 2CV with 9 HP reached a top speed of around 70 km / h. The latest models with 29 hp reached a top speed of 113 km / h.