Brussels (Agencies)

Data from the European Union’s Copernicus Climate Change Service (C3S) showed that July 22, 2024, was the hottest day ever recorded on Earth.

Copernicus Service Director Carlo Buontempo explained that Europe has witnessed a record rise in temperatures over the past few decades.

Bontempo attributed this to various factors, one of which is the Arctic—part of which is included in the institute’s definition of Europe—which is probably one of the fastest warming regions in the world. Another is the melting of ice and snow in the mountains and on the Central European Plain. Heat waves in Europe are becoming more frequent and intense, and will last longer than before, Bontempo said. “This is something we have to get used to,” he added.

Heat waves and wildfires pose a threat to people across the continent, their livelihoods, animals and crops, causing losses estimated at millions of euros.

At the end of July, all of Spain, except the Canary Islands, was on “orange alert,” with warnings that maximum temperatures would reach 40-39 degrees Celsius, according to the Spanish meteorological agency AEMET.

Meanwhile, temperatures have soared in southern France. The French weather service said that “temperatures are expected to increase significantly” in large parts of the south of the country, and could exceed 40 degrees in some areas.