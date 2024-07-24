The European Copernicus Climate Observatory said that last Sunday, July 21, was the hottest day ever recorded worldwide.

The global average surface air temperature, which reached 17.09 degrees Celsius on Sunday, was the warmest on record since 1940 and the warmest ever recorded on Earth, the observatory said, adding that the daily record could be broken again in the coming days before a drop in temperatures, although there could be fluctuations in the coming weeks.

The new record temperature was just 0.01 degrees Celsius higher than its previous record of 17.08 degrees Celsius, set on July 6, 2023.