The Human Resources Department in Ajman issued a circular regarding the Hijri New Year holiday for the year 1445 to all government agencies in the Emirate of Ajman, which was decided to be on Friday, July 21, 2023.

On this occasion, the Human Resources Department of the Government of Ajman extended its warmest congratulations and blessings to the rulers and people of the United Arab Emirates and the Arab and Islamic nations, asking God Almighty to return it to them with good health and wellness.