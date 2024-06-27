July will be a very interesting month for all users of Netflix. After years of waiting, in just a few weeks the first part of the sixth season of Cobra Kai will be available. With this, multiple series will receive more episodes, and the platform will receive new movies.

Over the next month, The Netflix library will expand with quality and quantity. In this way, here we tell you about all the news available in this service.

Series:

Pastry chefs against time – Season 2 (07/10/2024)

Vikings: Valhalla – Season 3 (11/07/2024)

exploding kittens (12/07/2024)

She by day, another by night (07/14/2024)

Cobra Kai – Season 6 (Part 1) (07/18/2024)

Sweet Home – Season 3 (07/19/2024)

Playing with fire – Season 6 (07/19/2024: Eps 1-4/ 07/26/2024: Eps 5-7)

The Decameron (07/25/2024)

Elite – Season 8 (07/26/2024)

Films:

The Amazing Spider-Man 2: The Electro Menace (07/01/2024)

A silent place (01/07/2024)

A detective on the loose in Hollywood: Axel F. (07/03/2024)

For the free (07/05/2024)

The champion (12/07/2024)

At the edge of the abyss (07/19/2024)

Not negociable (07/26/2024)

Documentaries:

LALIGA: Beyond the goal (SOON)

Sprint: The fastest humans (02/07/2024)

Simone Biles flies again (07/17/2024)

Children’s anime and series:

How to train your dragon 2 (01/07/2024)

One Piece: Fisherman Island (07/01/2024)

Naruto: The Movie – The Last (07/07/2024)

T・P Bon – Season 2 (07/17/2024)

Prince of Dragons – Season 6 (07/26/2024)

Remember, All this will be available from next July. In related news, four games are coming to Netflix. Similarly, Netflix could become free in the future.

Author’s Note:

This is a very good list. The series are the stars this time, I can’t wait to see the sixth season of Cobra Kai. I hope this ending is worthy of the entire series, something that sounds very complicated, but not impossible.

Via: Netflix