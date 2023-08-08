What many had already suspected is now beyond doubt: July was by far the hottest month on Earth since records began.

According to data released on Tuesday by the European Earth observation program Copernicus, the average global air temperature last month was 0.33 degrees higher than in the previous record month of July 2019, when the global average temperature was 16.63 degrees.

The temperature record had been expected: Copernicus and the World Meteorological Organization (WMO) had already declared in July that the world was on the way to a new global high. According to the records that have now been released, the July value this year was 0.72 degrees above the global average between 1991 and 2020.

Looking at the year as a whole, according to the Copernicus analysis, the global average temperature is currently 0.43 degrees above average and thus reached the third highest values ​​ever measured.

However, it is expected that the values ​​in the coming months will approach the previous record year 2016, explained Copernicus. At that time, the second half of the year was “relatively cool”, while the coming months up to the end of the year are likely to be “relatively warm” due to the El Niño weather phenomenon.

No record month in Germany

Contrary to the general global trend, the weather in Germany in July was too warm in a long-term comparison, a spokesman for the German Weather Service (DWD) told the AFP news agency. But it was not a record month. The average temperature was 18.7 degrees Celsius, the record from July 2006 was 22.0 degrees.





On the other hand, global sea temperatures recently reached a new high: According to Copernicus, an average value of 20.96 degrees was measured on July 30, the previous high of 20.95 degrees was recorded in March 2016. The Copernicus surveys relate to all marine regions outside the polar regions.







The record levels would have “dramatic consequences for people and the planet,” said Copernicus Deputy Director Samantha Burgess. Extreme weather events would become “more frequent and more intense”. The global average temperature in July was already 1.5 degrees higher than in the pre-industrial era – this points to the urgency of significantly reducing global greenhouse gas emissions.

The Paris climate agreement concluded in 2015 provides for limiting warming to well below two degrees, but if possible to 1.5 degrees. The climate has already warmed by almost 1.2 degrees Celsius since the mid-19th century. The consequences are extreme weather phenomena such as severe droughts, more violent storms and more intense heat waves.