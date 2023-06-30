How to avoid congestion traffic on roads and highways during summer travel, when there are many motorists traveling from North to South in the month of July 2023? To avoid long queues of vehicles on the round trip, it is advisable monitor traffic forecasts and plan accordingly, looking for alternatives to the most congested routes and considering less crowded travel times. This way you can avoid get stuck on the motorway in the midst of traffic for evacuation or counter-exodus.

Traffic forecast July 2023

Traffic forecasts for July 2023 indicate that the1 and 2 July heavy traffic is expected, with the yellow dot. Also in the second half of the friday 7as well as Saturday 8 And sunday 9there is heavy traffic. Afterwards, the situation gets progressively worse. The first weekend of red dot is that of 15th of July (turning yellow in the afternoon), in the evening of the 16th and also in the first part of the following day. The July 22nd is marked with a yellow dot only in the afternoon, while 23 is completely red.

Traffic forecast for July 2023, with yellow and red dot dates

Finally, on the last weekend of the month the first major exodus towards the holiday resorts is approaching in August and on the motorways it is expected intense traffic since the afternoon of Friday 28 July and for the following two days. Even the monday 31 heavy traffic is expected, with a yellow dot. The next one, the first of August is from black dot.

Traffic summer 2023 where

Heavy traffic forecastssummer 2023 concern the main tourist routes: the A2 “Mediterranean Motorway” which crosses Campania, Basilicata and Calabria; the state highway 106 Jonica And 18 Lower Tyrrhenian Sea in Calabria; the highways A19 Palermo-Catania And A29 Palermo-Mazara del Vallo in Sicily; there state road 131 Carlo Felice in Sardinia; there state road 148 Pontina in Lazio, a particularly busy artery which together with the SS7 “Appia” guarantees connections between Rome and the tourist resorts of lower Lazio; the itinerary E45 (SS675 and SS3 bis) of interest Umbria, Tuscany, Emilia Romagna and connects the North East with Central Italy; the directors SS1 Aurelia (Lazio, Tuscany and Liguria), SS16 Adriatic (Puglia, Molise, Abruzzo, Emilia-Romagna and Veneto).

Heavy red dot traffic is expected in July

Also beware of traffic in the north on the RA13 and RA14 motorway junctions Friuli Venezia Giulia towards the border crossings, the SS36 of Lake Como and Spluga in Lombardythe SS45 of Val Trebbia in Liguriathe SS26 of the Valle d’Aosta and the SS309 Romea between Emilia Romagna and Veneto and the SS 51 of Alemagna in Veneto.

Traffic info summer 2023

For real-time info on traffic on the roads in summer 2023 online, you can consult the section Traffic info on the ANAS website or corporate social channels (Facebook.com/stradeanas and accounts Twitter @stradeanas, @VAIstradeanas And @clientiAnas) following the hashtag #summer exodus2022.

Traffic information is also available on the following channels:

GO (Integrated Anas traffic);

(Integrated Anas traffic); APP “GO ” by Anas, downloadable for free in the “App store” and in the “Play store”;

” by Anas, downloadable for free in the “App store” and in the “Play store”; CCISS Viaggiare Informati of the Ministry of Infrastructure in which Anas actively participates with dedicated resources and traffic data;

Viaggiare Informati of the Ministry of Infrastructure in which Anas actively participates with dedicated resources and traffic data; Toll-free number Pronto Anas 800.841.148 of Anas Customer Service to speak with an operator h24 and have traffic information in real time. Furthermore, by pressing the 5 key it is possible to have an overview of the traffic status on the network with the position of the construction sites, with the 0 key the forecast situation for the weekend is available.

of Anas Customer Service to speak with an operator and have traffic information in real time. Furthermore, by pressing the 5 key it is possible to have an overview of the traffic status on the network with the position of the construction sites, with the 0 key the forecast situation for the weekend is available. Customer Service Live Chat at the address ANAS to speak to an operator from 8.00 to 20.00 and also have information on traffic conditions in real time and on immovable construction sites.

Traffic bulletins are sent on Tgcom24 and on Anas partner radio stations: Rai Isoradio, Radio Italy (national).

You might be interested in (indeed I recommend it!):

👉 News about trains

👉 Planes

👉 Sustainable Mobility

👉 Longest bridges in the world



👉 What do you think? Jump on FORUM and the Newsauto news from Google News

COMMENT WITH FACEBOOK