Spain’s Meteorological Service (EMET) said Monday that July this year was the hottest month in Spain on record, with an average temperature of 25.6 degrees Celsius.
The monthly average exceeded the previous record July 2015 by 0.2°C and was 2.7°C higher than the long-term average for July.
Records date back to 1961. “We had a very warm air mass over our country for about the entire month of July,” said Emmett spokesman Ruben del Campo.
He added that the heat wave between July 9 and 26 “was further fueled by a warmer air mass from North Africa.”
He pointed out that the heat wave that affected the mainland and the Balearic Islands is the second longest wave in 18 days since records began.
In addition to months-long drought and strong winds, the heat created favorable conditions for the outbreak of several fires in July.
2022 marks the most devastating year for wildfires in Spain on record.
In the first seven months, the fire destroyed more than 2,000 square kilometers of land, an area roughly the size of Tenerife, the largest of Spain’s Canary Islands.
Fires are still burning in many parts of Spain, but the situation is much less severe than in July.
