The eighteenth of July is the day of the fresh water drop that opened a window to the second of December 1971 so that the branches of the blessed tree, the tree of our great union, could embrace, as the sky rained a promise and a covenant for the birth of a state that has today become a star in the sky of the world, in whose orbit the planets revolve and the hearts of lovers shine with the sun of dreams with wide eyelashes. This state has advanced thanks to the great leaders of our seven emirates, while its helm was led to the horizon by the wise Arab, the late Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan, may God bless his soul, who was burdened with great responsibilities, the most important of which was to deliver the good news to a people who believed that the union is the river from which the feelings of a nation are quenched, its model being a state whose streams emerged from the conscience of a desert that is the cradle, the happiness, and the hope. It is the anthem whose strings chant from the lyre of love and sing in the throats of sons who have never tired or grown weary of moving forward towards horizons of joy, towards the expanse blessed with the feelings of a people whose aspirations were towards building a modern state whose terrain overflows with a fragrance in which the scent of love harmonizes. With the taste of pure blood, which arranges the meanings of belonging to the homeland and loyalty to the leadership that is the embrace and the longing, the art and the arts, and with all the meanings of sacrifices, the Union State was born and its branches branched out, and rose and became distinguished and characterized by all that words carry of the alphabet of eloquence and the brilliance of the loyal ones who placed the Union Flag, a sign of truth and sincerity, and a sign of the characteristics of the people of the Emirates and their noble values, and today it has become a model of the unity of destiny and history that records its words with the ink of the nobles, and the nobles of an era that has no equal, and no event in today’s world has matched it.

Our union is our symbol, from it we draw the wisdom of our leaders, and from it we learn how love can be a lesson with comprehensive chapters and details when the first teacher is Zayed, and when the leaders are rulers who have placed the responsibility of building a strong union in front of their eyes and at the top of their priorities.

Today, we enjoy a homeland that is like a field planted with the scent of broad hopes, paved with an abundance of achievements that have amazed the world, and projects whose echoes have embraced the clouds. A homeland that has a reputation and a voice in this world, and has on global platforms what inspires, motivates, and pushes for the best.

Today, the UAE is a place of joy and an oasis of giving. It is the upper hand in supporting all communication projects between countries. It is the great power in establishing the meanings of love among the peoples of the world. It is the lofty stature in reaping the fruits of peace in the world.

Today, the Emirates stands at the forefront of the ranks, arranging political feelings with silk fingers, and coordinating the dreams of peoples with eyelashes of velvet kindness and the tolerance of soft ideas. The Emirates moves with the caravan of politics as well as the bus of the economy as well as the march of cultural life smoothly surrounded by a chain of gold.

This is the idea of ​​the union that emerged from the thoughts of Zayed and Rashid, then grew in the minds of all the leaders of the Emirates, to become the building block a thick bridge that takes the caravan to where Zayed wished for good, and where the hopes that have today become a tangible reality and a prosperous life with the richness of development and the wealth of ties, with all that the language carries of seas of poems and historical epics.

Today we reap what Zayed and his brothers, the rulers of the Emirates, sowed. Today we are proud of what those unique individuals sowed, and we cherish the fruits of the seeds of glorious glory they spread in our hearts.