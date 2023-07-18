The beginning of a new era

In over 70 years of Formula 1 history, there have been victories that are still famous today for a spectacular fight between two or more drivers for success, or accrued for atypical episodes that brought a specific competitor to the top step of the podium. All of this, among other citable examples, not counting the more unexpected triumphs of those who have lived most of their career away from top positions. Yet, lesser-known victories also materialised, but which nonetheless marked the start of a new era from a technical or managerial point of view. One of these was the one that saw the protagonist John Watson with the McLaren In the British Grand Prix 1981mainly remembered for two different reasons.

The new frame

It all happened on July 18, 1981 at Silverstone, a circuit then alternating in the world championship with Donington as the venue for the English leg of the F1 world championship. In the days leading up to the ninth round of the season, various teams brought some innovations to the track by signing new agreements with tire and engine suppliers, but also and above all from an frame. In this sense, the greatest curiosity was inherent in the Lotus project, which fielded the 88B. A solution that, after a long battle with FISA, was promoted by the latter, thus giving the green light to a double chassis that was supposed to revolutionize the world of competitions, at least according to the opinion of Colin Chapman’s team. In truth, already after the free practice session, FISA immediately retraced its steps by disqualifying the 88B, with Lotus thus returning to the previous version of the single-seater already from qualifying. Instead, the choice of the choice went almost into the background McLarenin this case for the novelty of the MP4/1the first car in history to be equipped with a carbon fiber monocoque.

Ron Dennis entrance

A choice, together with others adopted in the past, designed to be able to remedy the crisis of results of the Woking team, far from the top step of the podium since the 1977 Japanese GP. Among the various novelties at the beginning of the season, the most interesting was that linked to the top of the team, which became McLaren Racing after the merger between McLaren and Project Four. The latter, owned by Ron Dennisallowed the British manager to become the new Presidentthus paving the way for the start of one of the most brilliant cycles (if the most brilliant ever) in the history of McLaren, which lasted from that year until 2009.

Repeating twists

On a track particularly favorable to single-seaters equipped with turbo engines, the latter allowed Renault to René Arnoux to take pole position just in front of his teammate and compatriot Alain Prost. During the race, it was the ‘Professor’ to immediately take the lead, followed however by another turbocharged car such as Pironi’s Ferrari, in turn ahead of the other Red by Gilles Villeneuve, author of a great comeback from eighth place. The Canadian, while putting on a show, exaggerated in trying to catch up on Arnoux, ending up in a spin at Woodcote and involving other drivers: among these Andrea De Cesaris, but not John Watson’s other McLaren, who managed to avoid the collision and continue the his race. In all this, with various retirements and accidents (including the rather violent one that occurred to Piquet), the classification underwent continuous changes, with Prost still firmly in command ahead of Arnoux. In the meantime, it was Watson who put on a show, who took advantage of the many twists and turns to climb back up to third position. The comeback of the Northern Irishman continued also thanks to the retirement of Prost, betrayed by the engine of his Renault. At that point, with the French house clearly ahead of the competition and in full control, victory now seemed destined for Arnoux, at least until the decisive episode.

The MP4/1 makes history

With seven laps to go, the future Ferrari driver suddenly lost all the advantage he had over Watson due to the same problem that had previously occurred to Prost, thus allowing the McLaren driver to take his second career success, the first after five years. On the day of 200th GP of the Ford-Cosworth engine, the Northern Irishman was the first driver to win in a car fitted with a carbon fiber monocoque, in what also became the team’s first win under the management of Ron Dennis. With him, from the 80s to 2008, McLaren will definitively recover from its crisis of results, conquering a total of 10 world titles for drivers and 7 for constructors.