Exactly nine years have passed since a social media post that no one wanted to read broke the news of the tragic disappearance of Jules Bianchibut part of the pain that was felt then remains today, despite the passing of time, for various reasons. Above all, that of the dashed hope of finally seeing the smiling 25-year-old out of a hospital bed, having emerged victorious from a terrible state of coma that had been going on for nine months due to an accident that should not have happened. A general desire that persisted in the hearts of every enthusiast to finally welcome him back out of all danger, or even to see him once again committed to achieving his dream of becoming a Ferrari driver, the team that had promoted him to its Driver Academy. Instead, the July 17, 2015unfortunately darkness fell, along with the many tears of the fans and drivers who gathered to remember him in the first GP after his death on the Hungaroring circuit.

A boy born in 1989 in Nice, but who as his surname suggests had clear Italian origins. A serene face with a sincere smile on his lips that almost seemed to hide a certain shyness, immediately denied by a great determination that emerged in his first years on karts in France, with high-level performances that would soon guarantee him his debut on single-seaters in Formula Renault, here too becoming champion on his debut. Subsequent successes also in F3 Euroseries that inevitably attracted the attention of Ferrari, which had already long had its eyes on one of the promises of world motorsport. An impression that was far from wrong for the Reds, who did not take long to include him in their Academy in 2009, at just twenty years old.

From there, the ever-growing dream of being able to enter Maranello in the role of official driver, which came closer in 2013 with the first race in the top series at the wheel of the Marussia after previous experiences as third driver in Force India. A season without satisfactions, also due to the poor competitiveness of the single-seater, unlike what happened the following year with the authentic feat of 9th place at the Monaco GP. A performance that put him at the forefront of the major candidates to fill a position in a top team, starting with Ferrari, at least until the cursed 2014 Japanese GP.

Despite the critical weather conditions in that area Suzukathe race started after a 20 minute stop, at least until the final interruption on lap 43. At the curve Dunlopin fact, Adrian Sutil went off the track, with the stewards using a small car to remove the Sauber from the barriers scraper. All this happened without the Safety Car entering the track, but with the simple display of the yellow flags. A few moments later, unfortunately, Bianchi lost control of the car in the same spot, violently impacting the same bulldozer. In an F1 that was before safety systems like the Halo, the single-seater remained stuck under the vehicle, with the driver immediately going into a coma. In the following months, after being hospitalized in Japan, the 25-year-old was transferred to Nice, where he remained in desperate conditions until July 17, 2015, nine months after the accident. It was on that day that Bianchi’s heart stopped beating, even if nine years later the memory of a talent who would one day realize his dream remains alive, perhaps as a teammate of his friend Charles Leclerc. Sebastian Vettel was also convinced of this, and on the team radio after winning the 2015 Hungarian GP, ​​the first after Jules’ death, he said these words: “Jules, this win is for you. We all know that, sooner or later, you would have been part of this team.“.