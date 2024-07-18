Home page politics

From: Bedrettin Journal

Press Split

Thomas Matthew Crooks fired at Trump and was shot himself. New findings show that he was discovered long before the attack.

Butler – A disturbing event occurred in the town of Butler, Pennsylvania, last Saturday, July 13. The 20-year-old Thomas Matthew Crooks fired several shots at Republican presidential candidate Donald Trump during a campaign rally. Trump, who was hit in the ear, narrowly escaped death.

Crooks was neutralized by security forces immediately after the assassination attempt on Trump and died at the scene. The Secret Service, responsible for protecting US presidents, came under criticism. The local police also had to face accusations of not having provided sufficient security. In the course of the investigation, further alarming details have now come to light.

Trump assassin Crooks announced attack: “July 13 will be my premiere”

It was revealed that a few days before the attack, Crooks left the message “July 13th will be my premiere” on the popular gaming platform Steam. This information was found during the examination of Crooks’ electronic devices. In addition, search queries relating to US President Joe Biden, Trump, the Democratic Party Convention and Trump’s speech in Butler were discovered on his computer.

These new findings were revealed during a Secret Service and FBI briefing in the US Congress. In addition, it was reported that Crooks’ parents contacted police just hours before the attack and reported that their son was missing, expressing concern for his well-being, according to the report by FoxNews.

Security failures in Trump assassination attempt: Crooks was suspected an hour before the attack

The discussions about the security gaps in the Trump assassination attempt continue. The new discoveries could give the debate new momentum. According to ABCNews In the same briefing in the US Congress, it was revealed that the Secret Service had discovered Crooks on the roof from which he fired 20 minutes before the attack on Trump.

Even more alarming is the fact that Thomas Matthew Crooks was identified as a suspect by security forces on the scene 62 minutes before the attack on the Republican. Despite this, he managed to shoot Trump. A detailed timeline was published by the broadcaster, citing the session in the US Congress.

5.10pm: Crooks is identified as a suspect for the first time.

5.30pm: Crooks was seen with a rangefinder.

5:52 p.m.: Crooks was discovered on the roof by the Secret Service.

6:02 p.m.: Trump goes on stage for his speech.

6:12 p.m.: Crooks fires at Trump.

The Secret Service sniper team targeted Crooks 11 seconds after the first shots were fired. He was killed another 15 seconds later. In total, 26 seconds passed after Crooks’ first shot until the attacker was neutralized.

The Trump assassination in pictures: shots, chaos and a bleeding ex-president View photo gallery

Crooks’ motive still unknown: Republicans criticize investigation

So far, Crooks’ motive is unknown despite 200 interviews conducted by the FBI. This fact has been met with criticism by Republicans. Republican Representative Tim Burchett described it to FoxNews as “nonsense” that investigators have still not found a motive.

“I don’t believe that they have nothing,” he told the broadcaster. “I have no faith in this government. If the Secret Service doesn’t want conspiracy theories, then they have to be quick and answer tough questions,” the politician added. Several such conspiracy theories are already circulating on the Internet.