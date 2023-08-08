Julius Gusman, jury member of KVN games, moved to New York and lost 10 kilograms

Director, TV presenter and permanent member of the jury of KVN games Julius Gusman revealed the details of moving to the United States. In an interview with Moskovsky Komsomolets, he toldthat he moved to New York and lost 10 kilograms.

Guzman noted that he lives with his wife Valida in New York with his daughter Lola. “I do a lot of things. Lost ten kilos. But, as they say, a thinner pig will not become a swan, ”he joked about life in the USA. The TV presenter also said that he is actively engaged in swimming. “I do everything my health allows,” he added.

The director added that he had previously been to New York, where he staged two performances in English with American actors, and also lectured at local universities. “Yes, and now it happens. In the late 80s and early 90s, I lived in the USA for three or four months, ”he recalled.

In February 2022, journalist Mikhail Gusman explained why his brother, Julius Gusman, was not at the first game of the 1/8 finals of the major league. Then he noted that a permanent member of the jury of KVN games was on a trip. Mikhail Gusman also stressed that his brother, “like every person, has holidays, trips,” and added that he cannot do without rest.