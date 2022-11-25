EL PAÍS offers the América Futura section open for its daily and global informative contribution on sustainable development. If you want to support our journalism, subscribe here.

Julissa Mantilla Falcón keeps in her memory both the conglomerate of laws, conventions and international agreements for the protection of women, as well as the names and surnames of many survivors of sexist violence, of those imprisoned for spontaneous abortions or of girls who took their own lives. after repeated sexual abuse. For the Peruvian lawyer and Inter-American Human Rights Commissioner (IACHR), talking about sexual and reproductive rights is taboo only when it refers to those of women: “Women’s sexual health is usually linked more to morality than to human rights”.

Mantilla does not hide his “extreme concern” about the situation in El Salvador and the absolute criminalization of abortion. In the country of 6.5 million people, women accused of terminating a pregnancy – voluntarily or spontaneously – can receive sentences of up to 50 years in prison. And those who help them, including medical personnel, face sentences of up to 12. “What countries like this are generating is the death of thousands of women and thousands of clandestine abortions. Or that women and girls assume an imposed maternity. It is enormously serious,” Mantilla explained in a video call in an interview prior to the International Day for the Elimination of Violence against Women.

Obsessed that States comply with the international standards to which they have committed, the commissioner criticizes the lack of effective measures to prevent the murders of women based on their gender, which were more than 4,000 throughout Latin America and the Caribbean in 2020: “The Feminicides are preventable deaths, in which protection measures were ineffective. You have to do the ‘route of death’, from the woman’s complaint to the murder. There they spent months or years in which he sought help and it did not work.

Ask. Is it taboo to talk about sexual and reproductive rights on the continent?

Response. More than a taboo, I believe that there is a lack of knowledge, first of all, that sexual and reproductive rights are part of human rights. And they are already recognized by inter-American standards that correspond to the right to autonomy and the free development of personality. The second element is that only women continue to be associated. It seems that there is absolute resistance to talking about the subject and there I could say that there is a taboo. The sexual health of women is usually linked more to morality than to human rights.

Q. Is the new wave of progressive governments hopeful?

R. Yes, although I believe that here it is necessary to look at a general panorama. More, let’s say, progressive governments are arriving, but there are still cases like El Salvador, which is of extreme concern to the Inter-American Commission, since it has an absolute criminalization of abortion, and this affects not only women who decide to abort, but even those who have miscarriages due to natural causes. In 2019, there were at least 20 women sentenced to 30 to 35-year terms for abortions that even corresponded to obstetric emergencies. Five or six of them have been released. Beyond whether or not progressive governments arrive, there is a principle in international law, which is the continuity of the State. There must be a State responsibility that remains, come one or the other.

Q. Why are women’s rights so politicized?

R. The problem is that it is not understood that it is not about ideology. It is a discrimination that starts from childhood. Those who drop out of school are girls, either because of care work or adolescent maternity… For this reason, women are always in the lowest paid and most informal jobs. When a woman in these conditions enters into a relationship and sexist violence is generated, it is very difficult, if not impossible, for her to file a complaint, for her to get out of there. We at the Commission believe that violence against women is not limited to physical violence. For this, it is necessary to fundamentally understand that it is not a problem of women or girls, it is a violation of human rights that is taking place throughout society.

Q. The decision of the Supreme Court of the United States to revoke the federal right to abortion caused the country to stop being a beacon in this right to reproductive and sexual health, while countries like Colombia, Argentina and Mexico are setting the pace in the region. What trend do you think the rest of the region will follow?

R. We are very concerned about this enormous setback in the autonomy of women. The Commission raised the discussion, not in the religious field, nor in the moral field, but in the field of inter-American standards. Our work allows us to verify trends on the one hand, but also the concrete reality of women and girls. What countries like El Salvador are generating is the death of women and thousands of clandestine abortions. Or that women and girls assume an imposed maternity. And it is enormously serious.

Q. In the region, there are eight countries in which more than 20% of fertile, sexually active women report not wanting more children and yet do not use any contraceptive method, according to the Gender Equality Observatory for Latin America and the Caribbean.

R. Women must have full autonomy, information and the ability to decide on contraceptive methods. But there must also be information for men. What are the real physical costs that a vasectomy can have, for example? And yet, there are still these patriarchal and macho ideas in which men who have a vasectomy lose their virility and their manhood. That is why comprehensive sexuality education is so important. The responsibility cannot be carried only by women. In the old civil codes, women had to ask their partners for permission to plan. Although they are no longer valid, this idea is still in the imagination. That, I insist, is also violent.

The decriminalization of therapeutic abortion must be implemented. It must be understood as an affectation of physical and mental health. Let’s think very clearly about girls of ten or 12 years old who are raped and forced to go through pregnancy and childbirth. We are facing cruel, inhuman or degrading treatment; of violence and discrimination.

Q. That is the first conversation, the most urgent, but abortion is also valid for women who simply do not want to be a mother…

R. Of course, the ultimate goal is autonomy. And at this point it is also very important, as I said before, to abandon this absolutely punitive vision, increasing the total penalties for rape, since sexual assaults will continue to occur.

Q. This year a project for a contraceptive for men has been presented, with an efficacy of 99% and no side effects. It has not yet been tested in humans. By contrast, the first birth control pill for women was launched despite its myriad side effects. Is science complicit with patriarchy?

R. Definitely. Science is also part of the reality we live in. And a clear example was what happened with the covid-19 vaccines. Many women began to tell on social networks the impact that the injection had on the body and on their menstrual periods, which were delayed, suspended or extended. Nobody paid attention to that. Recently, UN Women, as well as some journalists and scientists, are already giving information about the impact. Now. There is a whole dimension that science leaves out.

It is no coincidence that we have been labeled crazy or hysterical. Not even the jokes around menstruation or the menopause… Sexual and reproductive health and the hormonal processes of women are used against us, while everything that has to do with biological development or the aging of men is not. is seen in the same way. Women have to hide their gray hair, hide cellulite, hormonal processes… If we start talking about equality policies, we have to talk about a social transformation.

Q. What role does religion play in that transformation?

R. From the Commission, we are fully respectful of religious freedom. But it must also be very clear that public policies are obligations of the States and these States are due to society in general. Regardless of any belief. What cannot happen is that these beliefs are used as an excuse to violate rights and deny autonomy. Neither women nor the LGTBIQ+ population.